Football rumours: Clubs preparing cash splash for Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs queuing up to lure the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 December 2021 05:59
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road, Watford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road, Watford (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly in line for a massive payday, with a number of Europe’s top clubs willing to quadruple the Chelsea defender’s current wage. According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs queuing up to lure the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge next summer, with the German valued around £70million before add-ons.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Liverpool Echo says the Reds are continuing to monitor West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. The club placed the 24-year-old on a transfer shortlist in the previous summer window, but no move eventuated. However, Liverpool bosses are believed to have kept up their interest in Bowen, and could view him as a replacement for Divock Origi, whose future at Anfield is uncertain.

The Echo also reports Liverpool have sent scouts to run the rule over Leeds winger Raphinha, but a January move for the 24-yerar-old is not expected.

Recommended

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu (Nick potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

Manchester United are believed to be interested in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. According to the Daily Mirror, the 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, but Junior has no desire to leave the club anytime soon.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Joao Cancelo: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City are looking to offer the 27-year-old defender a new contract early next year.

Casemiro: Chelsea are targeting a move for the Real Madrid defender, according to El Nacional.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in