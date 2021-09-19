Juventus will aim to climb the Serie A table as they take on AC Milan on Sunday.

The team are currently 16th in the league after a draw and two losses but manager Massimiliano Allegri isn’t worried.

He said: “We cannot allow three negative results to make us doubt this team. A player is not either good or poor just because the team wins or draws. The win is very important because we are now in good shape in the group.

“We’ve had stability since the start of our training sessions. Of course, the more players stay together, the better they know each other.

“We are at the beginning of the season and we must grow in every way. We were better managing the ball but we must improve further.”

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 7.45pm on Sunday, 19 September at the Allianz Stadium.

Where can I watch?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the match on BT Sport 1 with customers also being able to stream the game on the app and website.

Team news

For Juventus, Federico Chiesa is an uncertainty due to a hamstring problem and Kaio Jorge and Arthur will both miss out due to injury.

For Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a doubt after he missed their Champions League match against Liverpool, while Tiemoue Bakayoko and Rade Krunic could also miss out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata, Dybala

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Florenzi, Diaz, Leao; Rebic

Odds

Juventus - 21/20

Draw - 5/2

Milan - 23/10

Prediction

Juventus are at home and so they will have an extra edge in the fixture and if Ibrahimovic remains out they will benefit. But Milan are unbeaten so far in the league and Juventus have had poor form before their midweek Champions League win, so the visitors could come out on top. Juventus 1-2 Milan.