AC Milan will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Serie A on Sunday as they take on Juventus.

So far in the 21/22 campaign they have had three wins with the most recent seeing them defeat Lazio 2-0. The match saw the return of their star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored, but the Sweden international is once again an injury doubt.

He didn’t play in their 3-2 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday due to an Achilles problem. If he does feature though, Milan coach Stefano Pioli has warned he just keeps getting better.

He said after the Lazio match: “Ibrahimovic never gets old and he has great passion, a fire burning inside him. He competes to win, he always trains to the maximum and he does so with pleasure. When you are like that you do not feel the years go by.”

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Serie A match.

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 7.45pm on Sunday, 19 September at the Allianz Stadium.

Where can I watch?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the match on BT Sport 1 with customers also being able to stream the game on the app and website.

Team news

For Juventus, Federico Chiesa is an uncertainty due to a hamstring problem and Kaio Jorge and Arthur will both miss out due to injury.

For Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a doubt after he missed their Champions League match against Liverpool, while Tiemoue Bakayoko and Rade Krunic could also miss out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata, Dybala

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Florenzi, Diaz, Leao; Rebic

Odds

Juventus - 21/20

Draw - 5/2

Milan - 23/10

Prediction

Juventus are at home and so they will have an extra edge in the fixture and if Ibrahimovic remains out they will benefit. But Milan are unbeaten so far in the league and Juventus have had poor form before their midweek Champions League win, so the visitors could come out on top. Juventus 1-2 Milan.