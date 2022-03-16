Juventus and Villarreal enter the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie level at one apiece.

A second-half equaliser from Dani Parejo secured the Spanish side a draw at home after January signing Dusan Vlahovic had put the visitors ahead in the opening moments of the clash.

It was a relatively even game of reasonably few clearcut chances, and Massimiliano Allegri will hope that home comforts prove the key as the Italian club target a place in the last eight.

Villarreal, coached by Unai Emery, won the Europa League season and that experience of success in knockout European football should give them confidence in Turin.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The second leg between Juventus and Villarreal at Allianz Stadium in Turin is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that all of Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernadeschi are back available, though the Juventus manager does not believe that any are yet ready to start, suggesting that the trio will be utilised from the bench.

Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Leonardo Bonucci and Denis Zakaria are, however, absent, while Alex Sandro’s bothersome calf has ruled him out.

For Villarreal, Unai Emery hopes that Spanish international striker Gerard Moreno could play some part, but warned that the club will be “very cautious” with his injury. Moreno has not played since early February.

Namesake Alberto Moreno is more certain to miss out. Juan Foyth has missed the last couple of games but trained with the squad before travelling to Piedmont, which may mean that fellow former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is at right-back after the Argentina international started the first leg.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Vlahovic, Morata

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Chukwueze, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremi Pino; Lo Celso, Danjuma

Odds

Juventus win 17/16

Draw 49/20

Villarreal win 33/0

Prediction

These are two solidly constructed sides and it could again be nip-and-tuck, but the hosts have a little more forward thrust on paper - and that could make the difference. Juventus 2-1 Villarreal