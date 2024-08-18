Kai Havertz talks up Bukayo Saka after Arsenal start season with victory

Support truly

Kai Havertz praised Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka’s “perfect” contribution after the winger scored and assisted to help his side to a 2-0 opening-day Premier League win against Wolves.

Saka’s cross from the right in the 25th minute set up Havertz to head in the Gunners’ first goal of the new season and hand them an ideal start at the Emirates Stadium as they seek to end a 21-year wait for the title.

Gary O’Neil’s side gave their hosts some nervous moments thereafter and Arsenal twice had goalkeeper David Raya to thank for preserving their lead, most spectacularly after he pulled off a brilliant one-handed save to deny debutant striker Jorgen Strand Larsen midway through the first half.

The win was sealed 16 minutes from time when Saka’s left-footed drive inside the near post capped a fine individual display.

Havertz, who last season enjoyed his best goalscoring campaign in English football with 14 in all competitions, said he was pleased with the way he combined with the England international to open the scoring.

“When (Saka) gets those balls in those positions, then you know he’s a big threat,” he said.

“He can put the ball wherever you want it, and I think the timing of the ball and the run was perfect, so it was a good goal.

“It’s always nice to score as a striker. You always want to score, contribute with goals and assists and so I’m very pleased.”

Havertz scored twice in Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies and generally impressed as he seeks to pick up where he left off at the end of a fine debut campaign in north London.

Having taken time to settle into the side following a £65million move from Chelsea last summer, he went on to establish himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta’s team as they pushed Manchester City to the final day for the Premier League title.

“When you get a good feeling, especially in friendly games, it’s always nice,” said Havertz.

“I think we were in general happy with the pre-season and we especially played well in the last two games. That prepares you quite well for the Premier League.”

The win over Wolves was the third season in a row in which Arsenal have kicked off their league campaign with a victory.

“I think we can be happy with the win and three points,” said Havertz.

“It was a tough game, but I think that was clear, the first game of the season is always tough, so 2-0 is a good result for us. There’s some room to improve, and we’re going to work on that.

“I think that’s how we all felt after the final whistle, there was a lot of work, especially in the second half. We defended quite deep at times, so I think in total, we’re happy not to concede a goal, score two goals and it’s a good result for us.”