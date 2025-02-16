Kai Havertz reveals surgery on season-ending hamstring injury was a success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has revealed he has successfully undergone surgery to repair the hamstring injury which has ended his season.

The Gunners revealed last week that the 25-year-old Germany international required an operation to address the damage he suffered during a warm weather training camp in Dubai, and that procedure has now been performed.

Posting a photograph from his hospital bed on Instagram, Havertz said: “The last few days have been tough to process both physically and mentally. But yesterday was a good day. A successful op and a win.

“Thanks for all the messages of support over the last few days, it’s really helped.

“I’m now focused on my journey to full fitness and giving all the support I can give to the team in the background.”

Havertz, who had scored 15 goals for the season when misfortune struck, will now embark upon a period of rehabilitation which is expected to extend into Arsenal’s preparations for next season.

With Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also currently injured, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has seen his attacking options severely limited.

However, midfielder Mikel Merino provided an unlikely solution on Saturday when he came off the bench to score both goals in a 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester.