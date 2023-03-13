Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kai Havertz probably was not intending to channel the thoughts of the wider footballing world. But, as he surveyed the Chelsea squad, he said: “We have so many players.” Too many, indisputably, and not least for Graham Potter. If Chelsea’s form in autumn and winter meant he had too few automatic choices, the sheer scale of the recruitment drive often meant he had too many options. A revolving door of selection and revolting results proved a worrying combination.

A corner may now have been turned. “To win three games in a row is important for us because we had a tough time before that,” Havertz said. It is the best week of Potter’s reign, the second best run since Clearlake Capital’s takeover. It has been a season that is part transition, part transformation, part exercise in getting to know everyone else’s name. Now there is a hint of a formula.

“We knew it was going to take some time to time to adapt for everyone,” said Havertz. “So maybe, you could see that we are still not finished. It will take always time to develop.” If part of Potter’s job is to find a blend of the existing players and the expensive arrivals, the relative old-timers and the many newcomers, Saturday’s trip to Leicester may have a symbolic value. Three goals were scored by players bought by Frank Lampard, in Ben Chilwell, Havertz and Mateo Kovacic, and assisted by a trio recruited in the last year, in Kalidou Koulibaly, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk.

They reflected six elements of the Chelsea conundrum. No matter how many attackers they have acquired, they remain reliant on their first-choice wing-backs, Chilwell and Reece James, to make them more potent and, while the latter missed the trip to Leicester, it is no coincidence performances are better since they returned. Koulibaly is unlikely to create too many more goals with deep crosses to the far post, but just when it seemed the January signing of Benoit Badiashile meant a summer buy had already dropped out of the strongest side, he has impressed and improved. He feels a resurgent figure.

Fernandez’s deft chip for Havertz’s second goal in as many games took out the entire Leicester defence and illustrated the range of his talents. “You can see his quality; when he gets the ball he passes forward,” said Potter. If the Argentinian is to prove he is worth £107m, that will need to be evident more often. Yet if his most obvious resemblance, as an energetic ball-winner, is to N’Golo Kante, it was a pass with a hint of Jorginho. If he can offer a blend of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning double act, it bodes well.

Fernandez’s uncertain start to life at Chelsea came when he was hampered by the lack of a regular partner. Kovacic’s return to fitness has been another catalyst towards better form. His goals are rarities – if usually spectacular – but his capacity to knit teams together and his suitability for a Tuchel-esque 3-4-3 formation have brought Chelsea cohesion.

But the two most intriguing cases may be in attack. Havertz had been toiling and missing as a striker in a team that lacked a natural centre-forward. Potter has shifted him to operate behind others, liberated him and reaped a reward in the last two games. “I am very free offensively,” said the German. “I can find my spaces. I like the position but I also like to play as a No 9 but I am fine with that.”

Kai Havertz scores from the penalty spot against Borussia Dortmund (PA Wire)

Potter’s decision was not simply positional. Chelsea’s scattergun spending, different ownerships and many managerial regimes have brought a host of talented players but no system to suit all. Havertz was sacrificed when asked to lead the line and has been prioritised now.

Mudryk now has to compromise. An £88m winger now finds himself in a formation with no wingers: logic has scarcely reigned in respect to him. Mudryk, after two games as an unused substitute, was repurposed as a striker in the absence of the injured Raheem Sterling. His pace and willing running gave him a threat; there was a certain cruelty when he continued to celebrate what he thought was his first Chelsea goal after the rest of the King Power Stadium realised he was offside. His was a valiant effort and perhaps he mustered a centre-forward’s assist, heading a cross back into Kovacic’s path, but without suggesting he is a natural fit for the role.

Potter sounded positive. “He’s a young player that hasn’t that much experience, so each game he’ll get better and better,” said the manager. “His attitude is fantastic. He wants to help the team and work with the team. I’m delighted he got an assist and helped us.”

Given Potter’s aversion to out-and-out goalscorers, perhaps using Mudryk as a roving, sprinting winger in the middle may offer an appeal. But then part of the puzzle of Chelsea is working out which 11 players to use, where and how. Because, as Havertz said, there are so many to choose from.