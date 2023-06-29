Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After weeks of speculation, German international Kai Havertz has left Chelsea to join London rivals Arsenal. The Gunners are coming off their most progressive season in quite some time, finishing second in the Premier League after leading 248 days, before falling short in the final weeks.

Havertz joined Chelsea in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen, setting a club record at the time with a £72 million signing from the Bundesliga.

His move to the Gunners for £65m will also now make him Chelsea’s second-biggest transfer sale ever, while also becoming Arsenal’s second most expensive signing to date - though that could be bummped down soon by the expected signing of Declan Rice.

Chelsea frequently placed the German in positions where he appeared uncomfortable, such as as a lone attacker or false-9. Despite encountering challenges, particularly in this most recent season, Havertz’s time at Chelsea will forever be defined by a moment as big as they come.

In the 2021 Champions League final, the silky German slipped past Ederson and calmly placed the ball into an open net, securing a remarkable 1-0 victory for Chelsea over Manchester City - a moment which for some will define his Stamford Bridge spell entirely.

The transfer undoubtedly has evoked strong emotions from fans of both clubs, as they moved to Twitter to let their feelings be known.

Chelsea fans had a mixed bag of reactions, with some delighted that the club managed to part ways without significant financial loss, while others felt a tinge of sadness seeing the German join a rival team, believing he would thrive there.

Many fans in particular expressed their relief at the departure of the German player, going as far as sharing compilations showcasing both his near misses and bad mistakes.

While some fans were saddened by the departure of the German player from their beloved Chelsea, they were also pleased that he would have the opportunity to seek success at another club, especially considering the two incredible moments he provided during his time with Chelsea.

Others were saddened to see his departure as they firmly believed he still had an opportunity for significant contribution to the club, which is in dire need of substantial improvement in the upcoming season.

Fans from Arsenal were nothing short of ecstatic to welcome the Champions League winner to their side, especially considering the team’s upcoming participation in the competition for the first time since the 2016/2017 campaign.

Many fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the prospect of adding the much-speculated new signing, Declan Rice, to join Havertz in a formidable midfield.

Havertz’s move adds his name to the long list of players who have represented both Chelsea and Arsenal, marking the latest transfer between the two clubs since fellow Champions League winner Jorginho’s move just a few months prior.

While Twitter was filled with various opinions, the final judgment on the transfer will only come when we witness Havertz donning a pair of boots at the Emirates next year.