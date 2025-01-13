Abuse of Kai Havertz’s wife on social media investigated by Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are investigating social media posts sent to Kai Havertz’s wife after the club’s third-round exit to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Havertz missed a penalty in Arsenal’s shootout defeat at the Emirates before his partner, Sophia – who is expecting her first child with the Germany international – reposted two abhorrent messages she had received on Instagram. She described one message as “shocking” and urged her half-a-million followers to be “more respectful”.

The PA news agency understands data technology company Signify has been tasked by Arsenal to determine the identity of the abusers. The investigation could then enable the club to report the perpetrators to the police and the accounts will also be flagged up to Instagram.

PA has contacted Instagram for comment.

Havertz is set to be back in the spotlight on Wednesday when Arsenal host north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates.

Prior to his penalty miss, the 25-year-old also failed to convert two good chances to settle the tie. He headed straight down the tunnel after Joshua Zirkzee struck the winning penalty as holders United booked their place in the fourth round and a meeting with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester.

Havertz had also missed a big chance in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Newcastle in midweek but he retains the backing of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Kai Havertz was distraught after missing a penalty in the shootout defeat to Manchester United ( Getty Images )

Asked what he will say to Havertz – who has scored 12 goals from 27 appearances so far this season – to help his player rediscover his best form, Arteta said: “To him, and to all of them, that I love them. That we all love them, individually, and as a team, they are a joy.

“What this team produces every three days is incredible, regardless of what happens. And I’m not going to lose sight of that because of our results. We didn’t deserve these two results (against United and Newcastle).

“What can we do better? Let’s try to do it, very difficult to cheat, it’s an emotional part, and it’s something related to confidence as well.”

Arsenal registered 49 shots across the two home cup setbacks, with a combined xG of 6.44. However, they managed only one goal.

Gabriel Jesus also faces a significant spell on the sidelines with a knee injury which forced him off on a stretcher in the first period. Jesus’ injury, coupled with Arsenal’s misfiring form in front of goal, provides fresh impetus to the argument that Arsenal must sign a striker this month.

But Arteta continued: “I understand that, guys, but I cannot love my players more, and I’m very much focused on the ones that we have to perform at the highest level. The rest is not in my hands.”