Chelsea complete signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
The 31-year-old has joined for a reported fee of £34million and has agreed a four-year contract.
Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a reported fee of around £34million.
The 31-year-old becomes the club’s second acquisition of the summer following their move for England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
Koulibaly has signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will boost defensive options following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
Koulibaly told his new club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It’s a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League.
“Chelsea first came to get me in 2016 but we didn’t quite make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them.”
Koulibaly spent eight years at Napoli, for whom he made 317 appearances and scored 14 goals, and penned an emotional tribute to the club’s fans in a social media post last week.
He started his career with French club Metz before moving on to spend two years in Belgium with Genk before joining Napoli in 2014.
Koulibaly has made 62 appearances for Senegal, of whom he is currently captain.
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly said: “Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world’s elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea.
“A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.