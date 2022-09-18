Jump to content

Pep Guardiola backs Kalvin Phillips to be fit for World Cup despite shoulder injury

The England international has been forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s squad with just weeks to go until the World Cup

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Sunday 18 September 2022 22:30
<p>Kalvin Phillips faces a race against time to make the World Cup </p>

Kalvin Phillips faces a race against time to make the World Cup

(Getty Images)

Kalvin Phillips can be fit for the World Cup, even if he needs an operation on his injured shoulder, according to Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester City midfielder has withdrawn from the England squad to face Italy and Germany with his latest injury of a stop-start season.

But while Phillips waits to discover if he will need surgery, Guardiola has allayed fears that the former Leeds midfielder, who has won 23 caps, will miss the tournament in Qatar.

England play their opening game of the World Cup against Iran on 21 November, while Gareth Southgate must name his squad by 21 October.

Guardiola said: “I am not a doctor but in a good way he can arrive of course [at] the World Cup. The doctor says the only solution right now is to do what we have to do. He has a problem with shoulder again, maybe [he will] need surgery in next days.”

Phillips started all seven of England’s games in Euro 2020, partnering Declan Rice in the centre of midfield, as they reached the final and was named their player of the year for the 2020-21 season.

However, he has been limited to 13 minutes of football for City by injury and missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wolves.

