Football rumours: Juventus leading Newcastle in race for Kalvin Phillips

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Juventus could have the upper hand in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the 28-year-old wants guarantees over his playing time before choosing a club, the Telegraph reports. This gives the Italian side a slight advantage over Newcastle as Phillips hopes to impress before next summer’s European Championship.

Arsenal are leading Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney, the Independent reports, with the striker expected to be valued at upwards of £60million. The 27-year-old was suspended for eight months due to breaching betting rules.

Manchester United have identified 22-year-old Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo to replace Brazil’s Antony, according to The Sun. The Japan international has scored six goals so far for the Spanish side.

Tottenham and the Red Devils will have to fork out a hefty fee if they are to pursue Everton under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been priced at £100million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raphael Varane: ESPN says Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to keep the 30-year-old defender at the club, despite interest from Real Madrid.

Jadon Sancho: The out-of-favour Manchester United winger has been identified by German clubs Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, 90Min reports.