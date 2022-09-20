Jordan Henderson to replace Kalvin Phillips in England squad
The Liverpool captain has not played since 31 August but replaces Phillips, who will undergo shoulder surgery
Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
The Liverpool captain replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.
Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury.
England face Italy in Milan on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday.
The Germany fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November.
