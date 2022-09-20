Jordan Henderson to replace Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

The Liverpool captain replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury.

England face Italy in Milan on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday.

The Germany fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November.