Jordan Henderson joins England squad as Kalvin Phillips faces shoulder surgery
The Liverpool captain has recovered from a hamstring injury and is set to return to full training ahead of matches against Italy and Germany
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 32-year-old has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.
Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury that manager Jurgen Klopp initially expected to rule him out for the rest of September.
But the Reds said the midfielder was able to join up with England as he had “made good progress in his recovery”, meaning he “is set to return to full training this week”.
Henderson was rested for June’s four Nations League matches after a hectic season with Liverpool and returns to England ahead of Friday’s match in Italy and the Monday clash against Germany.
That Wembley fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November.
