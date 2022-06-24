Manchester City agree fee for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have agreed a potential £45million deal with Leeds United to sign England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League champions have had a bid of £42m, with a possible extra £3m in add-ons, accepted by the Elland Road outfit.

A separate agreement has also been reached for City academy midfielder Darko Gyabi to move in the opposite direction.

The deals are now subject to personal terms being agreed.

Phillips would become City’s third major addition of the summer after the arrivals of forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

City have turned to Phillips to bolster their midfield after the departure of the long-serving Fernandinho at the end of last season.

(Getty Images)

Phillips came through the youth ranks at Leeds and played a key part in their promotion back to the top flight two years ago.

He went on to establish himself in the Premier League and as an England international.

The deal for Gyabi, an 18-year-old England Under-18 international who joined City from Millwall four years ago, has been negotiated independently.