Phil Foden back training with England but Kalvin Phillips sits out
The recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year, missed the fixtures in Hungary and Germany after testing positive for Covid
Phil Foden trained on the eve of England’s Nations League clash with Italy after overcoming Covid-19 but Kalvin Phillips sat out the session.
The 22-year-old Foden, recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year, missed the fixtures in Hungary and Germany after testing positive for coronavirus.
Gareth Southgate had suggested Foden’s availability for the Molineux double-header against Italy and Hungary was “doubtful” as his recovery was “a bit slow” but the Manchester City star trained with the group on Friday morning.
The attacking midfielder rejoined the Three Lions on Wednesday after they returned from Munich, where Phillips was forced off following an early collision in the 1-1 draw with Germany.
Phillips sustained the impact injury in a challenge with Nico Schlotterbeck and was absent from the open section of training at St George’s Park on Friday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold left the camp following the draw with Germany as agreed after Liverpool’s energy-sapping season went all the way.
James Ward-Prowse looks in line to start against Euro 2020 final foes Italy on Saturday after the Football Association confirmed he will join manager Southgate in the pre-match press conference.
