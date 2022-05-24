Karim Benzema will aim to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored in a single Champions League season when the Real Madrid striker faces Liverpool in the final on Saturday.

Benzema has been on brilliant form in the knockout stages and has scored 15 goals in total this season in the competition. It leaves him just two goals behind former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo’s all-time record, set in the 2013/14 campaign.

After scoring five goals in Real Madrid’s six group stage fixtures, Benzema has added 10 in six knock-out games to put the 34-year-old on the brink of Ronaldo’s record.

The France international, who will aim to win the Champions League for the fifth time at the Stade de France, scored hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before scoring two more in Real Madrid’s thrilling comeback against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Speaking to Uefa about the prospect of breaking Ronaldo’s record, Benzema said: “Records will always exist, and they are there to be broken. For me, what matters the most is to give it my all on the pitch to help my team win; if I can score or assist goals, that’s important, but the most important thing is to step on the pitch and win the game.”

Benzema scored the opening goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 final, following an error from Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Most goals in a single Champions League season

17 - Ronaldo (13/14)

16 - Ronaldo (15/16)

15 - Ronaldo (17/18), Lewandowski (19/20), Benzema (21/22)

14 - Messi (11/12)

13 - Lewandowski (21/22)