Kasper Schmeichel said he had fulfilled a childhood dream as Leicester defeated Chelsea 1-0 to win the first FA Cup in the club’s history.

Youri Tielemans scored a stunning long-range goal in the second half before Schmeichel made two equally magnificent saves to protect his side’s lead in the latter stages. There was also a dramatic late VAR reprieve as Ben Chilwell’s would-be equaliser was ruled out with just two minutes remaining for offside.

There were 21,000 people in attendance at Wembley and the Foxes celebrated their historic victory in front of their jubilant travelling fans.

“I am so happy. I cannot begin to describe it. What a day!” Schmeichel said immediately afterwards. “Amazing, indescribable, this is what dreams are made of. I have dreamt of this since I was a child.

“We have talked about wanting to win trophies. What a performance today, the grit and determination, I am so proud of everybody. Everybody behind the scenes, all the team behind the team, medical staff and everyone. When you work together and do things properly this is what you can achieve.”

Tielemans’ goal will go down as one of the great strikes in an FA Cup final. With 63 minutes gone, he was afforded too much space by Jorginho on the edge of the box and unleashed a thunderous drive straight into the top corner, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga helpless in goal.

“It feels really good, I think it is amazing,” Tielemans said. “I am really glad to have scored the goal to have helped the team to win the game. It was a really tight game, but to score a goal like that in the final, what a goal it was. Today I got a text message saying I had to hit for the top corner - and I did it.”

“To have the fans in today was really special, I hope everyone will savour today and also the fans who have been at home and supported us the whole year through.”