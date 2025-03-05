UK preparing joint bid to host 2035 Women’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is preparing to launch a joint bid to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’s Football Associations will submit an expression of interest to co-host the competition.

An announcement at Wednesday’s FIFA council revealed the timeline for the bidding processes of the 2031 and 2035 tournaments and members of CAF and UEFA are invited to bid for the 2035 edition.

The UK last hosted a women’s tournament in 2022, when England won the European Championships on home soil.

Statements from the English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish FAs on Monday expressed their delight at being part of a joint bid.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is backing the bid, adding that a World Cup in the UK would be a “monumental moment”.

He said: “Football is and always will be at the core of our country’s identity. Whether we watch on TV, play at the weekends like I do, or simply enjoy soaking up the atmosphere in the pub, it brings communities together like little else.

“That pride was on full display when England hosted UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. It not only showed the best of our nation to the world but inspired a generation of girls into the game, all whilst boosting the economy.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy. The FAs’ intention to bid has my government’s full support.”

Chief executive of UK Sport Sally Munday added: “We know that live sport excites, inspires and changes lives and the FIFA Women’s World Cup represents the pinnacle for women’s football.

“It’s the biggest global sporting event that the UK has never hosted, and we’ve made no secret of our ambition to bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup to the UK.

“We are excited to explore how we can make this ambition a reality alongside our partners.”

The home nations confirmed an expression of interest to host the 2035 tournament will be submitted to FIFA by May 2025. A decision on both tournaments is expected to happen during the second quarter of 2026.

Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the last Women’s World Cup in 2023, when Spain beat England in the final, and Brazil will hold the next tournament in 2027.

The UK and Ireland will co-host the men’s European Championship in 2028.