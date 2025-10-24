Sarina Wiegman relishing different challenge in England’s friendly with Brazil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman is looking forward to a different challenge as her side prepare to take on Brazil in a friendly at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams will face off for the first time since their meeting in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium in 2023 where the hosts came out on top in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

The England squad will take to the field for the first time since winning the Euros this summer and will then face Australia three days later in Derby.

Wiegman confirmed Keira Walsh will captain the side on Saturday in the absence of Leah Williamson through injury.

She said: “They’re very physical and athletic. They have a lot of pace up front. They can play football but they also really want to play fast forward – so that will challenge us.

“With the South American mentality, there will be a lot of flair. We’re trying to stay out of the fight a little bit and play football.

“It’s always a test. It’s really good that we have four friendlies over this couple of months. Try out new things, see new players, see different combinations, so that’s a huge opportunity and I think it’s necessary too because we have some injuries and of course, a retired player.

“Keira will be the captain tomorrow. Alex (Greenwood) is also one of the captains – she’s in the captains group – but when Leah is not available, Keira is the captain.”

Defender Lucy Bronze won England’s player of the year award for 2025 – voted by the fans – and finished ahead of Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton to claim the prize.

Bronze was presented with the award by Georgia Stanway at St George’s Park and Wiegman praised her consistency and the impact on the dressing room.

She added: “I think her consistency and the way she expresses herself or conducts herself on the pitch and off the pitch.

“She’s tough and has such a huge contribution. She impacts the players’ lives just by helping them, supporting them whenever they need something.

“She has great levels on the pitch and that’s why I pick her but when all these extras come with it, that really helps the team moving forward.”

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood will return to the place where she plays her domestic football but will this time don the colours of her country.

Greenwood – a member of both sides that won back-to-back Euros – is looking forward to the next challenge.

She added: “It’ll be nice for not just me but a lot of our players in the team. For me personally, going back to the Etihad will be really special and a really great occasion.

“It’s still important that we enjoy what we did in the summer. We haven’t just turned up and forgotten about it.

“In the same breath, we’re all so focused on the next challenge which is tomorrow and the next three games after that.”