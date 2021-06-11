Joe Gallen pleased to team up with Kenny Jackett again at Leyton Orient

Joe Gallen has linked up with Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett for the fifth time after accepting the role of assistant manager, the League Two club has announced.

Jackett, who replaced Jobi McAnuff at the Breyer Group Stadium in March, has turned to a trusted ally once again with the pair having worked together most recently at Portsmouth.

Jackett told the club’s official website: “He’s very strong on the training ground and is a great complement to myself. He’s very good with the players, and getting the best out of them, which is a big thing.

“He’s vastly experienced, and the backroom staff is a vital cog – it gives the club, and the team, stability and structure. Things that you need to build a platform on.”

Gallen, who will replace departing assistant head coach Danny Senda, added: “I’m very pleased to be here, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to come in with Kenny. On the back of a solid season for the club last year, we’re looking to improve upon that.

“Kenny is a highly experienced manager, and I’ve worked with him on a number of occasions. We have a clear working relationship where I know exactly what he wants and requires from the players, and I’m the link between him and the players.”