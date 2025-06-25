The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Everton plan to derail Kenny Tete’s new contract with Fulham
Tete is out of contract at Fulham but the Cottagers had been confident of a new deal until Everton swooped
Everton are looking to derail Kenny Tete's contract renegotiation with Fulham, after offering a three-year contract.
The respected Dutch right-back’s current deal runs out at the end of June, meaning he could move on a free transfer, but the Craven Cottage hierarchy have been confident of a new agreement.
Everton are currently attempting to change that, as they proactively push for Tete. The 29-year-old has a three-year offer from Everton on the table improved terms.
He joined Fulham back in 2020 from French side Lyon and has made almost 120 appearances for the London side since. He played 22 times for the Cottagers in the season just gone as they finished 11th in the Premier League.
Tete made his debut for the Netherlands as a 20-year-old back in 2015 and has won 14 caps in total, although he hasn’t pulled on the orange jersey since 2021.
Everton are in the market for a right-back with both Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson seemingly constantly battling injury. Coleman also turns 37 in October and it’s not clear how much time he has left at the top level.
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments