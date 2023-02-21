Jump to content

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session

Manchester City face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Andy Hampson
Tuesday 21 February 2023 12:27
Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City’s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City’s training session prior to their Champions League game at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte were not involved as Manchester City trained in front of the media ahead of their Champions League trip to RB Leipzig.

The Premier League champions face the Bundesliga side in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany on Wednesday.

The absence of playmaker De Bruyne and defender Laporte from a training session on Tuesday morning raised questions over their availability for the game.

Both players featured in Saturday’s frustrating Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest, with Laporte playing the full 90 minutes and De Bruyne substituted two minutes from time.

John Stones was also not present for the session, which was held in Manchester prior to the squad travelling, as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola was due to hold his pre-match press conference and provide a squad update on arrival in Germany late in the afternoon.

