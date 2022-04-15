Pep Guardiola has said Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker face late fitness tests ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Both players picked up injuries during City’s bruising Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and had to be replaced in the second half.

Guardiola said the injuries left his team in “deep trouble” ahead of a crucial run of fixtures and amid a relentless schedule, with the meeting against rivals Liverpool at Wembley key to City’s treble bid.

De Bruyne’s problem is not thought to a muscular issue and Guardiola said the midfielder was left in discomfort due to a scar opening in his foot that required stitches.

Guardiola added that Walker had suffered a “big twist” to his ankle - suggesting the full-back’s injury is more serious - and neither played trained on Friday ahead of the match.

“They [De Bruyne and Walker] didn’t train today. We will see tomorrow,” Guardiola said. “It will be so close after what happened on Wednesday but we will see.

“Kyle had a big twist. He is getting better. We will see in the next hours, the next days. In football these kinds of things happen. We will adapt, adjust and go from here.”

City and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad last Sunday, a result which saw the Premier League leaders maintain their advantage at the top.

But while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was able to make seven changes to his side for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica, City were close to full strength as they played out a fiery 0-0 draw in Madrid to secure their progress.