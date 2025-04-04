Jump to content
A look at the honours won by Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

The Belgium international’s haul includes six league titles and Champions League glory.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 04 April 2025 14:23 BST
Kevin De Bruyne’s trophy-laden stay at Manchester City will draw to a close at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne’s departure from Manchester City at the end of the season will bring an end to his glittering era of success with the club.

The 33-year-old Belgium international’s haul of team and individual honours during his decade at the Etihad Stadium is extensive.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the silverware he has won.

Premier League

De Bruyne first got his hands on the Premier League trophy in 2018, when City finished 19 points clear of arch-rivals Manchester United, and was a key member of the side which retained it 12 months later, this time by just a point ahead of Liverpool. The Reds got their revenge a season later, but De Bruyne and company have finished on top ever since, winning the title in each of the last four campaigns.

FA Cup

The Belgian collected a first FA Cup winners’ medal in 2019 after coming off the bench to score his side’s third goal in a 6-0 demolition of Watford, and doubled his tally four years later as a starter in a 2-1 derby win over Manchester United at Wembley.

League Cup

The first success of De Bruyne’s career in English football came in his maiden season with City, although he was unable to play any part in his side’s penalty shoot-out victory over Liverpool at Wembley after suffering a knee injury in the semi-final second-leg win over Everton. However, he went on to lift the same cup on four more occasions in successive years between 2018 and 2021.

Champions League

The former Wolfsburg man suffered both disappointment and physical injury during his first tilt at Champions League glory when he was left with a broken nose and a fractured eye socket after a clash with defender Antonio Rudiger during City’s 1-0 final defeat by Chelsea in Porto in 2021. Two years later in Istanbul, he made a premature exit once again with a hamstring injury, but this time, his pain was eased by a winners’ medal following a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Personal

Individual awards have been a regular occurrence for a man who finished third behind Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane in the 2022 Ballon d’Or. He was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year for 2019-20 and 2020-21, Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20 and 2021-22 and Football Supporters’ Association Player of the Year for 2022. He was also included in the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

