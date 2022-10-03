Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City midfielder scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s 6-3 derby win over Manchester United.

Andy Hampson
Monday 03 October 2022 22:30
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kevin De Bruyne has no doubt Phil Foden will keep getting better and better.

Foden was outstanding on Sunday as both he and Erling Haaland scored hat-tricks in Manchester City’s 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United.

The midfielder is now one of City’s seniors stars and an established England international after graduating through the club’s youth ranks, and team-mate De Bruyne feels there is plenty more to come from him.

“He’s only 22,” said De Bruyne. “I know at 22 I wasn’t the player that I am now.

Recommended

“He’s so good, so it’s trying to find consistency. He’s been playing unbelievably for us so he will be here for a long time.”

De Bruyne feels Foden is talented enough to play in a number of positions but expects him to play more centrally as his career progresses.

I eventually see him playing more centrally when he gets older

Kevin De Bruyne on Phil Foden

The Belgian said: “What is he not good at? He can play in a lot of different positions.

“I think eventually he will end up playing centrally but in this moment in time it is maybe a little bit better for him on the wing to have more freedom and fewer instructions so he flows into the game.

“I eventually see him playing more centrally when he gets older and gets more stamina. It’s all about little details to just find more consistency in the performances.”

City’s performance against United, with summer signing Haaland continuing his sensational start at the club, was perhaps an ominous sign for the rest of the competition.

There had been uncertainty over how quickly the champions would click into gear with Haaland’s arrival, coming after the departures of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, altering the focus of the side’s attack.

De Bruyne said: “I don’t feel like the energy before was any different.

Recommended

“If you have a couple of players with one year left on their contract and they choose a different challenge, it’s maybe best to get some money for them even if the players were so important for us.

“But the guys who’ve came in have done really well, so we have to give props to them for coming in, changing teams and playing the way they are, so it’s good for us.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in