Kevin De Bruyne transfer saga takes fresh twist with multiple offers

Kevin De Bruyne is still deciding on his future, principally between Napoli and Chicago Fire, although has still not ruled out a move to another Premier League club.

The 33-year-old had a 25-minute meeting with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, but it is understood negotiations are not yet as advanced as have been made out in Italy, with De Laurentiis saying De Bruyne had already bought a villa in the country.

While the new Italian champions have so far made the most attractive offer, De Bruyne is still weighing up a lot, and is also considering Napoli's manager situation. There is a feeling in Serie A that title-winning manager Antonio Conte may return to Juventus.

Napoli have at least significantly changed the situation from even a month ago. Before their interest, De Bruyne was on the brink of agreeing a move to Chicago Fire in MLS. He was nevertheless already having second thoughts due to the feeling that, once he leaves the top level of European football, he won't be coming back.

It is why he is currently unlikely to go to Saudi Arabia, despite long-standing interest, particularly from Al-Ittihad.

While Napoli is seen as the likeliest destination from the serious offers so far, De Bruyne is prepared to discuss options.The Belgian would not be against another Premier League or Serie A club.

De Bruyne made his 421st and, in all likelihood, final appearance for City as a late substitute in their last Premier League game of the season at Fulham. He could still be eligible to represent City at this summer’s Club World Cup but he is not expected to be involved in the tournament in the United States.