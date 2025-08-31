Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fulham close in on club-record £34.6 million deal for Brazilian winger Kevin

The 22-year-old has scored 17 goals in 57 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Robert O'Connor
Sunday 31 August 2025 14:49 BST
Fulham are close to agreeing a club-record deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin (Clive Rose/PA)
Fulham are close to agreeing a club-record deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin (Clive Rose/PA)

Fulham are close to agreeing a club-record £34.6million deal to sign Brazilian winger Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 17 goals and made 10 assists in 57 matches since moving from Palmeiras in 2023, will become just the second signing of the summer for Marco Silva’s side.

He will bring European experience to Craven Cottage having played seven times for Shakhtar in last season’s Champions League.

The club’s previous record fee was the £27m spent to bring in Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal a year ago.

It has been frustrating window for Silva after he guided Fulham to a record Premier League points tally of 53 last season.

So far, back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte has been their only signing, the 34-year-old joining from Montpellier for £500,000.

Fulham have picked up just two points from their opening three league fixtures and were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s west London derby.

