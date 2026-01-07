Former England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan diagnosed with cancer
The 74-year-old was recently admitted to hospital after presenting abdominal symptoms.
Former England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 74-year-old was recently admitted to hospital after presenting abdominal symptoms and tests have shown he has the disease for which he is undergoing treatment.
A statement from Keegan’s family, shared by Newcastle, read: “Kevin Keegan was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.
“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment.
“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.
“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks