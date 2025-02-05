Manchester City ‘appalled’ by racist and misogynistic abuse of Khadija Shaw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City record goalscorer Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw was sent racist and misogynistic messages following Sunday's Women's Super League game against Arsenal, the club have confirmed.

City have reported the matter to the police and promised to support the player over "the disgusting treatment" she received in the aftermath of the 4-3 loss at the Joie Stadium.

The Jamaican, who has scored 86 goals for the club, made her 100th City appearance when she came off the bench in the 66th minute of the contest. It was only her second outing since an injury early in December.

A statement from the club read: "Manchester City were appalled to learn that Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw was subjected to racist and misogynistic abuse following Sunday's fixture.

"Discrimination of any kind, either in stadiums or online, will not be tolerated and has absolutely no place inside or outside the game.

"Bunny has decided not to share the messages publicly so as not to give the oxygen of publicity to the vile individuals who sent them.

"The content has been shared with the authorities.

"An investigation will follow and the club offers our full support to Bunny following the disgusting treatment she's received."

Shaw is the top scorer in the WSL this season with nine goals despite her injury. The Jamaica international won the Golden Boot at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

PA