Khadija Shaw misses Paris FC clash after Man City fail to file visa application

A delayed visa application meant Manchester City were without Khadija Shaw for Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier against Paris FC.

The club’s record goalscorer was a notable and surprising absentee from the matchday squad, with reports that the club had failed to lodge the paperwork in time.

City declined to confirm specifics over Shaw’s non-appearance in their first game of the season, but the PA news agency understands there are no longer-term concerns over her availability for overseas games and no further problems are anticipated.

Shaw was last year’s WSL player of the season having scored 21 goals in 18 games and would have been a sure starter.

Manager Gareth Taylor made no reference to any question marks over the striker’s role in his pre-match press conference and she was featured in training on the club’s X feed in the build-up.

Former Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, the top scorer in WSL history, made her competitive debut for City after joining in the summer.