We’ll talk once there’s a ruling – Khaldoon Al Mubarak on Man City charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says everyone connected to the club has to remain “patient” as they await a decision on more than 100 charges laid by the Premier League.

City were referred to an independent commission in February 2023 over alleged breaches of league financial rules, which City strenuously deny.

The commission heard the case between September and December last year but no outcome has yet been announced.

Khaldoon was asked about the charges during an in-house interview earlier this week, and said: “Well, I suppose the only thing I can say is we still don’t have a ruling.

“Once there’s a ruling, I’ll be able to speak about it. Until then we just have to be patient, and it’ll come, and we will talk about it, I promise you, once we have the ruling.”

The investigation which ultimately resulted in more than 100 charges being laid started back in 2018.

City were charged with failing to report accurate financial information for nine seasons stretching from 2009-10 to 2017-18, as well as failing to provide full details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s pay between 2009-10 and 2012-13.

They are also charged with failing to provide full details of remuneration in contracts with players between 2010-11 and 2015-16, and with failing to co-operate with the investigation over a period from 2018 to 2023.

The club said at the time the charges were laid that they welcomed the opportunity for a commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

City won the Champions League at the end of the season the charges were laid in, securing themselves a place in FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup which starts next month.

World players’ union FIFPRO has criticised the scheduling of the competition amid player welfare concerns and, along with Europe’s domestic leagues organisation, has filed legal complaints against FIFA over a lack of consultation around the international match calendar.

Despite that, Khaldoon insists the club are taking the competition seriously and treating it as the official start of next season rather than an extension of the current one.

“This is a very, very serious competition. In the summer, the whole world will be watching this,” he said.

“A big number of the top teams in the world will be competing in this tournament and I can assure you, we’re going to give it our bestshot. We’re going there to win it.

“This is the beginning of the new season, not the continuation of last season. The team will take the rest that they will take right now, then they start pre-season and then immediately straight into the Club World Cup.”