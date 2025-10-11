Wales striker Kieffer Moore eyeing sporting director role after retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales striker Kieffer Moore plans to swap scoring goals for doing deals as a sporting director one day.

Moore graduated from the PFA Business School last month with a diploma in Sport Directorship and aims to stay in football after his playing days, but not in the well-trodden paths of coaching or management.

The 33-year-old Wrexham frontman – who will be on Wales duty for their crunch World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Monday – says his journey from non-league to the Premier League has given him a rare insight into how the football industry works.

“I’ve always loved the intricacies of how a football club is run,” said Moore, who began the two-year course while operating in the top flight at Bournemouth.

“I’ve moved everywhere and been fortunate enough to play for quite a few clubs. It’s something I’ve always been drawn to, the recruitment side and above really.

“I like to think the way my career’s panned out, the highs and lows, and the multiple experiences through non-league football, League One, Premier League and international football, that it’s given me quite a clear picture on what it takes for teams to get promoted and be relegated.

“In that sense, it draws me apart from maybe other people that haven’t had the experience I’ve had in my career.”

Moore began his career at non-league clubs Truro and Dorchester and supplemented his income by working as a swimming pool lifeguard.

Professionally he has played for a dozen clubs, including Cardiff, Ipswich and Sheffield United, and spent a season abroad with Norwegian outfit Viking.

“I felt I wanted to do something with my time,” Moore said of studying for the PFA diploma.

“Education is extremely demanding with a career and trying to do multiple other business ventures as well.

“But to get the degree is something I’ve worked extremely hard for and I’m proud that I have done.

“I want to remain in football and a (sporting) director role or something similar appeals to me, and this opens a gateway to that. I grew up as a Liverpool fan so (to work there) that would be amazing. Or with Wales equally so.”

Moore’s day job these days is firmly in Wales. He has scored five goals for Wrexham this term as the newly-promoted Hollywood-backed club adapt to the demands of the Championship.

His winner against Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying last month moved him onto 15 international goals, just outside the top 10 of all-time Wales scorers.

Moore said: “Each goal was an amazing moment for me and I’m very thankful for the journey I’ve had so far.

“To get to the point of a call-up was astonishing. To say I’ve got 15 goals and 50 caps now is incredible.

“I’ve been to a World Cup and a Euros, and another World Cup would be incredible.

“I like scoring against Belgium, I’ve done it a couple of times, and I love those big moments. We need to rise to the big occasion again.”