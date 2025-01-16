Kieran McKenna plays down Joao Pedro’s challenge in Brighton clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kieran McKenna refused to blame Joao Pedro’s dangerous challenge on Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton for the 2-0 defeat by Brighton.

Pedro was fortunate to escape with only a booking after colliding with Walton early in the second half.

Moments later the former Seagulls keeper let Kaoru Mitoma’s shot slip underneath him to give the visitors the lead.

Town boss McKenna said: “I’ve not watched it back. I think he’s left a bit on the goalkeeper but it’s not something we’re going to cry about too much.

“I’ve not spoken to Christian about it. Was it a red card? I wasn’t screaming for one. How Christian was feeling, I’ll have to ask him.”

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler did not believe Brazilian striker Pedro had any intent to hurt Walton.

VAR checked the incident and deemed there was not serious foul play.

“I think he comes too late, he has no bad purpose,” said Hurzeler. “He doesn’t want to hurt him. I don’t see a red card for this.”

Georginio Rutter hit Brighton’s second with eight minutes remaining to leave Ipswich back in the relegation zone on goals scored behind Wolves.

“I thought it was at best evens,” added McKenna. “I thought we were the more threatening team, even though they had more possession.

“We finished the first half strongly, started the second half better. But we didn’t defend a situation as well as we liked and that changed the game.

“I think we could have found a better reaction but our confidence dropped and their’s went up. They were the better team in the last 30 minutes.”

Albion climbed back into the top half of the table, having been winless in their previous eight league matches.

“I think we controlled the game, defended quite good and especially second half we were able to create more chances,” added the German, whose side travel to Manchester United on Sunday.

“We stayed patient, stayed in our structure and deserved to win. The first goal helped us. The game always opens up when you score a goal because the opponent has to react and that gave us more spaces behind.

“Is it a turning point? Let’s see. Wait for the next game. For me it’s important we trust the process.

“I thought there were better performances in the last eight games. Today was solid. It should give us the belief back.

“All the wins give you this feeling, creates a better environment and we can push for the next win on Sunday.

“Today we proved we learned from these bad experiences and have matured.”