David Raya eyeing third successive Golden Glove award after joining elite club

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is aiming to win a third consecutive Golden Glove award in the Premier League next season after he retained the honour alongside Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels.

Both keepers kept 13 clean sheets this campaign with neither able to claim the prize outright on the final day.

Raya was beaten by a header from Southampton’s Ross Stewart in the Gunners’ 2-1 win at St Mary’s while Chelsea’s Levi Colwill tapped in past Sels as Forest lost 1-0 to miss out on the Champions League.

With 34 goals conceded to Forest’s 46, Arsenal rounded off the campaign with the best defensive record in the division, and having collected the goalkeepers’ award in 2023/24 the Spain international is hoping for a hat-trick.

“Every award is special but the way we defended this season, we had a lot of injuries and different back fours,” said Raya.

“(On Sunday) we played with KT (Kieran Tierney) in the centre-back and (Oleksandr) Zinchenko came back in as a left-back and Kuba (Jakub Kiwior) as a right centre-back and Ben White as a right-back.

“That just shows the willingness to keep doing the right things and credit to everybody who helped the team to keep their feet.

“It is a special moment. To do something like this at this amazing club and put something into the history of the club, it’s incredible. I’m very proud to achieve this so now let’s go for the third one.”

It is only the fourth time that a goalkeeper has won the award in consecutive seasons after Liverpool’s Pepe Reina and Manchester City pair Joe Hart and Ederson.

Arsenal triumphed over Southampton thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Martin Odegaard as Mikel Arteta’s side finished second for the third season running.

The game was also marked by a goal on his final Arsenal appearance for Tierney who is set to rejoin former club Celtic when the transfer window opens.

It brought to an end six years in north London for the Scotland international.

His goal, swept home in the first half from close range after getting on the end of White’s cross, was his first in the league since Boxing Day 2021.

Paying tribute to the defender, Arteta said: “He said it (Saturday), I’m going to score on my last Arsenal match and he’s done it. So credit to him, a special thank you to him. He’s been part of the journey and he’s won with me.

“It’s true that he went to (Real) Sociedad for a few months but it’s been a joy to work with him, a really special character. We wish him and his family all the very best.

“The doors of this club are open for him. He’s someone very, very liked at the club, in the dressing room and we want to wish him the best.”