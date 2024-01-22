Transfer rumours: Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier in Bayern Munich’s sights

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

German side Bayern Munich plan to test Newcastle’s resolve by offering a higher bid for 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier after an initial offer for the England international was rejected, the Guardian reports.

The Magpies have also rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney wants to stay with the Bees, according to the Daily Mirror, despite being linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Al-Nassr are believed to have made an offer totalling £21million for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, the Daily Mail reports, but the Saudi Arabian side have been rebuffed.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hugo Ekitike: German side Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement for the Paris St Germain forward and are gearing up for the next stage of negotiations, Sky Sports Germany says.

Ben Godfrey: The Everton defender is shaping up as an option for AC Milan, Calciomercato reports, however Sheffield United and Leeds are also understood to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Jonathan Varane: The 22-year-old Sporting Gijon midfielder has garnered significant interest from a number of clubs, including LaLiga sides Cadiz and Getafe and Championship outfits Norwich and QPR, writes L’Equipe.