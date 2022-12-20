Newcastle through as Premier League sides all avoid Carabao Cup upsets

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle edged their all-Premier League clash with Bournemouth to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with England defender Kieran Trippier instrumental on his return to action after the World Cup.

The Magpies grabbed the only goal of the game in the 67th minute at St James’ Park, when Trippier’s wicked cross from the right prompted Adam Smith to send a header into his own net.

Trippier was selected alongside fellow England team-mates Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, with the latter having a goal against his former club ruled out for offside in the first half.

Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore both started for the Cherries following Wales’ disappointing time in Qatar but were unable to get back to winning ways.

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui chalked up a win in his first match in charge of Wolves, but a 2-0 scoreline slightly flattered his side’s efforts against lowly Gillingham.

Sitting rock bottom of the Football League, the Gills should have represented a gentle introduction for Lopetegui but the game was goalless and heading for penalties for 77 minutes until Cheye Alexander gave away a penalty.

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez, who had come off the bench, slotted home before an injury-time effort from Rayan Ait-Nouri made it safe.

Another Premier League newcomer, Nathan Jones, also squeaked through to the last eight in his first home game at the helm for Southampton.

Having lost 3-1 to Liverpool in his only match before the international break, Jones must have feared the worst when a scrappy goal put third-tier Lincoln ahead after just two minutes thanks to an own-goal from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

But a brace from Che Adams, one in each half, successfully reversed the deficit.

Visiting Leicester easily put away League One strugglers MK Dons, running out 3-0 victors at stadium:mk.

Youri Tielemans, who was part of Belgium’s group stage exit from the World Cup, got the ball rolling after 18 minutes when he slotted home, and Ayoze Perez doubled the lead with a neat piece of control and a smart finish.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy completed the scoring early in the second half, following up his brace against Newport in the previous round.