England receive big fitness boost ahead of Slovenia Euro 2024 test

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw both took part in England training on Monday ahead of the side’s final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate had appeared to find himself in the midst of a crisis with Trippier nursing a calf issue that has affected his performance at the Euros.

The left-back conundrum has already been a key problem for the England manager, but it now shows signs of easing. Luke Shaw was named in Southgate’s squad for the tournament as the only specialist in the position, but he was not even fit enough to be on the bench for the game against Denmark and had been training on his own.

Trippier is a natural right back and has been employed on the other side of the defence while Shaw attempts to recover from a hamstring issue that has sidelined him since February.

The Newcastle captain has, at the age of 33, played the full 90 minutes in both of England’s matches at the tournament so far, and has dealt with a calf injury this year that affected his club season and also briefly threatened his participation in the Euros.

Trippier and Shaw both took part in team training, and Southgate could be facing a selection headache ahead of the Slovenia clash.

Konsa and Gomez had both been filling in at left-back for Trippier during training sessions to try and decrease the pressure on the Newcastle defender, who went down with cramp during the game against Serbia.

Conor Gallagher is also fighting for a place in the starting line-up against Slovenia, with Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton also in contention to replace the heavily criticised experiment of employing Trent Alexander-Arnold in a central midfield position.

Neither Anthony Gordon nor Cole Palmer have played a single minute at Euro 2024, despite both finishing the club season in impressive form.