Football rumours: Newcastle target move for Kieran Trippier

Declan Rice is attracting interest from Manchester United.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 03 January 2022 07:12
Kieran Trippier is wanted by Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Newcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.

The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two victories in their last two games has got their season back on track. Chelsea and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Declan Rice is attracting interest from Manchester United (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Romelu Lukaku‘s recent fall out with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could see the Blues forward look to pursue a reunion with Antonio Conte at Tottenham, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Wolves’ Spanish forward Adama Traore is attracting interest from Tottenham and West Ham, writes the Telegraph.

The Daily Mail reports that Aston Villa have joined the list of suitors monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester are also interested.

Middlesbrough defender Neil Taylor is attracting interest from up to five other Championship clubs as his short-term deal at the Riverside Stadium is coming to an end.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a target of Boro’s as they look to boost their attacking options.

