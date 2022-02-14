Kieran Trippier: Newcastle confirm defender has fractured bone in his foot
The England international’s free-kick ensured Newcastle of all three points against Aston Villa
Newcastle have confirmed that Kieran Trippier has suffered a fracture in his foot, with the England international now expected to undergo surgery in a significant blow to the club’s survival hopes.
Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January, has been in superb form since returning to the Premier League and scored the winning free-kick in the Magpies’ 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.
The result ensured Newcastle of their third win in succession and put them four points clear of the relegation zone, however, they will now have to make do without Trippier for the foreseeable future.
“Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot,” a Newcastle statement read on Monday.
Trippier left the field in the 48th minute, with Newcastle having already seen fellow full-back Javier Manquillo limp off by that stage.
Dan Burn, who made his Premier League debut for Newcastle in the game, highlighted the impact Trippier has on the squad shortly after full-time.
“Tripps is a different level of quality that we probably haven’t had here for a long time,” he said. “He’s won LaLiga, he’s a regular England international and he shows it, and the lads feed off him.”
