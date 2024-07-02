Jump to content

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall explains Enzo Maresca impact after reuniting with manager at Chelsea

Dewsbury-Hall thrived under Maresca’s coaching at Leicester and has followed him to Stamford Bridge

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 02 July 2024 19:56
Chelsea have unveiled new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Chelsea have unveiled new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has hailed new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as a key driver behind his move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester.

Dewsbury-Hall thrived under Maresca’s management in the Championship last season and has followed the former Leicester coach to London for a fee of around £30m.

The 25-year-old has agreed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge in a deal that aids Leicester’s attempt to stay within the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The midfielder made 120 appearances for the Foxes and scored 12 goals during the course of the last campaign as the club made a swift return to the top tier.

And the 25-year-old is delighted to be continuing a productive partnership with Maresca, who was confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement last month.

Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates securing the Championship title
Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates securing the Championship title (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

“I have made it pretty public about what I think of the new head coach [Enzo Maresca]. He is fantastic. He is top,” Dewsbury-Hall told the Chelsea website.

“He completely changed the way Leicester wanted to play last season and we saw it worked. I personally fell in love with the way he wanted to play and I know a lot of the other lads did as well.

“I am very confident coming here that he is going to implement his style and that the lads are going to buy into it and are going to enjoy it.

Enzo Maresca was appointed Chelsea boss in June
Enzo Maresca was appointed Chelsea boss in June (PA Wire)

“With more time working with it, it will look more natural and when that happens, it is going to be really good for the football club.”

The Dewsbury-Hall deal continues a busy start to the summer at Stamford Bridge with youngsters Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu newly arrived and teenage forward Estevao Willian set to join Chelsea next summer.

