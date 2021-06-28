Jurgen Klinsmann has urged Gareth Southgate to start Jadon Sancho in England’s Euro 2020 last 16 tie against Germany as their players will “fear” him.

Sancho plays his club football at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and the midfielder’s stats speak for themselves.

In the 20/21 campaign he scored eight goals and made 12 assists in the German league which has led to Manchester United fighting to sign him.

Despite his good club form, the star has only seen six minutes of action at the tournament so far when he was brought on against the Czech Republic.

Ex-German boss Klinsmann believes this has to change against Germany.

He wrote for BBC Sport: “Sancho is huge in Germany because of what he has done with Borussia Dortmund, and is seen as a big star in the Bundesliga - he is only 21 but he has been spectacular for the past few seasons.

“Another young England player at Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, is rated very highly too, but he is a different kind of player.

“It is Sancho that Germany would fear at Wembley - if he plays. They know how good he is.

“What makes him such a special talent is his technical capability at a very fast pace, and he is fearless - he just goes at people. I love watching him because, when he gets the ball, he excites the fans.”

Sancho has impressed in the Bundesliga (Getty Images)

While Sancho could make the difference in the knock-out match he has huge competition for his shirt - namely in Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal star put on an impressive display in England’s 1-0 victory in their final group match against the Czech Republic.

And Southgate has opened up about the selection headache he has.

He told the Sunday papers: “We’ve got some explosive options and a lot of them are young players and experiencing a big tournament for the first time. So as a coaching staff we are realistic about our expectations of them as individuals.

“Jadon is in that mix. He’s trained well the last few days and of course we have got those options and those decisions to make.”