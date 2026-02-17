Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has claimed both Manchester United and Chelsea made approaches for the German manager following his departure from Liverpool.

Marc Kosicke, Klopp’s representative, also suggested the 58-year-old could have taken charge of the England national team after leaving Anfield at the close of the 2023-24 season.

The Press Association understands that both United and Chelsea vehemently refute having contacted Klopp, either directly or through an agent.

Speaking to Transfermarkt, Kosicke stated: "Even Chelsea and Manchester United inquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These inquiries keep coming."

He added that Klopp is currently content in his new role as head of global football with Red Bull, having spent nine years at Liverpool after spells with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Kosicke hinted at a potential return to the dugout for Klopp in the future, saying: "Maybe at some point he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he’s very, very happy in his role."

open image in gallery Kosicke claimed England wanted Klopp before appointing Thomas Tuchel (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also highlighted Klopp’s pride in his career trajectory: "He’s extremely happy with what he’s achieved. And it’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired."

The agent further claimed that Klopp was a target for national teams. "Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there," Kosicke said.

He specified that the United States approached Klopp before appointing Mauricio Pochettino in September 2024, and the Football Association named Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate’s successor in January 2025.

Tuchel signed a new deal with the England national team last week through until Euro 2028

The FA has been approached for comment regarding these claims.