Jurgen Klopp’s agent claims Man United and England wanted ex-Liverpool boss after Anfield exit
Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season after over eight years at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp’s agent has claimed both Manchester United and Chelsea made approaches for the German manager following his departure from Liverpool.
Marc Kosicke, Klopp’s representative, also suggested the 58-year-old could have taken charge of the England national team after leaving Anfield at the close of the 2023-24 season.
The Press Association understands that both United and Chelsea vehemently refute having contacted Klopp, either directly or through an agent.
Speaking to Transfermarkt, Kosicke stated: "Even Chelsea and Manchester United inquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These inquiries keep coming."
He added that Klopp is currently content in his new role as head of global football with Red Bull, having spent nine years at Liverpool after spells with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.
Kosicke hinted at a potential return to the dugout for Klopp in the future, saying: "Maybe at some point he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he’s very, very happy in his role."
He also highlighted Klopp’s pride in his career trajectory: "He’s extremely happy with what he’s achieved. And it’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired."
The agent further claimed that Klopp was a target for national teams. "Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there," Kosicke said.
He specified that the United States approached Klopp before appointing Mauricio Pochettino in September 2024, and the Football Association named Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate’s successor in January 2025.
Tuchel signed a new deal with the England national team last week through until Euro 2028
The FA has been approached for comment regarding these claims.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks