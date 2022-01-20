Kortney Hause commits to Aston Villa until 2025
The 26-year-old joined Villa from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign.
Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.
The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025.
The new deal will end speculation linking Hause to other clubs, with both Watford and West Ham having reportedly shown interest in the player.
Hause told VillaT : “I’m over the moon. It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.
“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much they wanted to bring me to the club.
“So from the first day I signed, I’ve felt loved and wanted and to extend for another three and a half years, I’m very, very happ. I’m delighted.”
Hause has made 42 appearances in all competitions for Villa and scored three goals, including the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.