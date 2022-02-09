Chris Kirkland clarifies claim Kurt Zouma video is ‘worse than racism’

The former goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has moved to clarify his comments after suggesting a video of West Ham player Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping a cat was “worse” than racism.

Zouma has been on the receiving end of a fierce backlash after a disturbing video emerged of the France international abusing the animal and although the 27-year-old has apologised for the incident, there was further shock after he was then selected by West Ham to play in their match against Watford on Tuesday night.

West Ham manager David Moyes has been criticised for starting Zouma in the Premier League fixture, which came just hours after the footage emerged, but defended himself by saying it was his job to pick the “best team” available.

While appearing on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Kirkland expressed his surprise at the “disgraceful” decision to allow Zouma to play in the match, before stating that the FA would have stepped in to punish a player had they been found guilty of racially abusing or biting an opponent.

“If this was a racism case, the FA have stepped in and banned the player for six, ten games. Biting; six, ten games. This is worse, if anything,” Kirkland said. “What is the difference? This is against a defenceless animal, that cannot defend themselves. So why the FA haven’t stepped in to ban him for this as well is beyond disbelief.”

Kirkland sought to clarify the comments on Twitter afterwards.

“I know a lot of people seem to be offended and I totally understand,” Kirkland said. “I mentioned racism about if players have been banned before. I know I said that it was possibly worse than that but what I meant was, animals can’t defend themselves, they haven’t got a voice.

“Obviously humans have. It goes without saying that racism is a disgrace. Anyone who does that deserves to be locked up. People know how I feel about that and I don’t need to say that.

“It was just in the context that animals are defenceless and don’t have a voice. So I meant it in that way, not the other way. I hope that clears it up.”

Zouma has been condemned by the RSPCA while an online petition to prosecute the player over the video has been signed by more than 80,000 people.