Kurt Zouma has been criticised by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [RSCPA] after a disturbing video of the footballer kicking and slapping a cat surfaced online, while his club West Ham have faced calls to sack the defender over the incident.

Zouma, 27, has apologised and his actions have also been condemned by the Premier League club following the publication of the video on Monday evening.

“This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”

The video, which shows Zouma dropping, kicking and slapping the animal while laughter can be heard in the background, has sparked shock on social media, with BBC presenter Gabby Logan calling for West Ham to take stronger action.

“I think I would probably get rid of a player who kicked and hit an animal for ‘laughs’ in his kitchen,” Logan tweeted.

The WWE wrestler, Drew McIntyre, tweeted: “I’m struggling to put into words how I feel about this distressing footage.

“Truly disgusting actions from Kurt Zouma who is meant to be a role model. No helpless animal should ever be subject to abuse like this.”