The Metropolitan Police are not investigating a disturbing video of West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma physically abusing his cat.

Zouma has apologised after the video surfaced online, with West Ham also condemning the footage and vowing to deal with the matter internally.

In the video, Zouma is seen kicking and slapping the cat in front of his child, while laughter can be heard in the background. The 27-year-old then chases the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

There have been calls for Zouma to sacked from the club on social media, led by sports broadcaster Gabby Logan who tweeted to her near-half a million followers: “I think I would probably get rid of a player who kicked and hit an animal for ‘laughs’ in his kitchen. All in front of his child.”

Despite the police stance, the RSPCA suggested it would investigate the incident.

“This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise,” an RSPCA spokesperson said. “We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”

After the clip emerged, West Ham criticised Zouma’s actions.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the club said in a statement. “We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Zouma, who joined the Hammers from Chelsea in August 2021, has also released a statement, apologising for his actions and expressing his regret.

“I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret,” Zouma said. “I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”