West Ham United have made donations to nine animal welfare charities following the club fine handed out to Kurt Zouma for kicking his pet cat.
France defender Zouma faced a public outcry and was subsequently charged by the RSPCA after footage emerged last month of him kicking and slapping the cat.
Zouma’s two cats were confiscated by the RSPCA while West Ham fined the 27-year-old the maximum two weeks’ wages, believed to be around £250,000.
Zouma and the club also lost sponsorship deals following the appalling incident, while the player has been jeered by opposition fans ever since.
But the Hammers have now confirmed that “significant payments” have been made to nine animal charities at home and abroad.
The club said: “West Ham United is pleased to confirm that financial donations have been made to a number of animal welfare charities following the club fine handed to Kurt Zouma.
“A total of nine organisations, supporting the care and wellbeing of animals both in the United Kingdom and internationally, have been identified to receive significant payments which will go towards supporting the fantastic work they do.”
The charities include Cats Protection, the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals and International Fund Animal Welfare, which is currently providing support to animal shelters operating in war-torn Ukraine.
The club added: “West Ham United would like to thank everyone who contacted the club to propose animal welfare charities and good causes, along with our supporters who have been involved in the process of identifying those who have received financial support, ensuring that a huge positive has come from something negative.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies