West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three alleged offences under the Animal Welfare Act after a video emerged in February that appeared to show him kicking and slapping his cat.

Zouma’s brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge, has also been charged with two alleged offences following an investigation by the RSPCA.

The Zouma brothers are expected to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

More follows...