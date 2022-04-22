Kurt Zouma court date for kicking his cat set for week after Europa League final

Kurt Zouma will appear in court next month after being prosecuted by the RSPCA for kicking his cat.
The 27-year-old defender is due at Barkingside Magistrates Court on May 24.
Zouma and his brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham, are being prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act.
The France international was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage which surfaced on social media in February, with the RSPCA subsequently taking his two pet cats into care.
Yoan Zouma’s club suspended him last month after saying he had been responsible for filming the incident, but Kurt Zouma continued playing for West Ham until suffering an ankle injury a fortnight ago.
The court date is just six days after this season’s Europa League final. West Ham face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final, with the first leg taking place at the London Stadium on Thursday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies